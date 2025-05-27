Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonpaperanimalframebirdpersonartdrawingHector of Troy, plate one from The Nine Worthies by Nicolaes de BruynOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1686 x 2529 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMonaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538839/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-animalView licenseHector of Troy, plate one from The Nine Worthies by Nicolaes de Bruynhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9015785/hector-troy-plate-one-from-the-nine-worthies-nicolaes-bruynFree Image from public domain licenseMonaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506584/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-animalView licenseGodfrey of Bouillon, plate nine from The Nine Worthies by Nicolaes de Bruynhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8995438/godfrey-bouillon-plate-nine-from-the-nine-worthies-nicolaes-bruynFree Image from public domain licenseCinco de Mayo poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516676/cinco-mayo-poster-templateView licenseCharlemagne, plate seven from The Nine Worthies by Nicolaes de Bruynhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9041921/charlemagne-plate-seven-from-the-nine-worthies-nicolaes-bruynFree Image from public domain licenseDrawing class Facebook post template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23254984/png-pencil-drawing-butterflyView licenseJoshua, plate four from The Nine Worthies by Nicolaes de Bruynhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9703061/joshua-plate-four-from-the-nine-worthies-nicolaes-bruynFree Image from public domain licenseCactus lovers poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516975/cactus-lovers-poster-templateView licenseAlexander the Great, plate two from The Nine Worthies by Nicolaes de Bruynhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9024072/alexander-the-great-plate-two-from-the-nine-worthies-nicolaes-bruynFree Image from public domain licenseMonaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552021/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-animalView licenseKing David, plate five from The Nine Worthies by Nicolaes de Bruynhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8987044/king-david-plate-five-from-the-nine-worthies-nicolaes-bruynFree Image from public domain licenseMonaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552003/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-animalView licenseJulius Caesar, plate three from The Nine Worthies by Nicolaes de Bruynhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8981209/julius-caesar-plate-three-from-the-nine-worthies-nicolaes-bruynFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516630/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJoshua, plate four from The Nine Worthies by Nicolaes de Bruynhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8997562/joshua-plate-four-from-the-nine-worthies-nicolaes-bruynFree Image from public domain licenseMonaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552069/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-animalView licenseKing Arthur, plate eight from The Nine Worthies by Nicolaes de Bruynhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8983970/king-arthur-plate-eight-from-the-nine-worthies-nicolaes-bruynFree Image from public domain licenseMonaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551959/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-animalView licenseJudas Macabee, plate six from The Nine Worthies by Nicolaes de Bruynhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8996558/judas-macabee-plate-six-from-the-nine-worthies-nicolaes-bruynFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blue aesthetic vintage collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517107/editable-blue-aesthetic-vintage-collageView licenseThree Bears, plate ten from Four-Legged Animals by Nicolaes de Bruynhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9049439/three-bears-plate-ten-from-four-legged-animals-nicolaes-bruynFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519434/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChrist in Limbo, from Passion of Christ by Jan Sadeler, the Elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8984528/christ-limbo-from-passion-christ-jan-sadeler-the-elderFree Image from public domain licenseEphemera pattern desktop wallpaper, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517104/ephemera-pattern-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-designView licenseNeptune as a River God, plate two from The Judgment of Paris by Adriaen Collaert, IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8984063/image-paper-cartoon-frameFree Image from public domain licenseEditable beige aesthetic vintage collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517082/editable-beige-aesthetic-vintage-collageView licenseLamentation, from Passion of Christ by Jan Sadeler, the Elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8986769/lamentation-from-passion-christ-jan-sadeler-the-elderFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704212/stag-deer-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSt Michael Triumphing Over the Dragon by Jerome Wierixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8970121/michael-triumphing-over-the-dragon-jerome-wierixFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ephemera pattern desktop wallpaper, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517081/aesthetic-ephemera-pattern-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-designView licenseFlagellation, from Passion of Christ by Jan Sadeler, the Elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8986751/flagellation-from-passion-christ-jan-sadeler-the-elderFree Image from public domain licenseBeige textured background, editable vintage bird framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721869/beige-textured-background-editable-vintage-bird-frameView licenseFire, plate four from The Four Elements by Jan van de Velde, IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8978731/fire-plate-four-from-the-four-elements-jan-van-veldeFree Image from public domain licenseBeige textured HD wallpaper, editable vintage bird framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11725679/beige-textured-wallpaper-editable-vintage-bird-frameView licenseOrnamental Design for Knife Handle with Water, from The Four Elements by Johann Theodor de Bryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9000854/image-paper-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage notepaper desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11515739/editable-vintage-notepaper-desktop-wallpaperView licenseEducation is Everything by Nicolas Delaunayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8975862/education-everything-nicolas-delaunayFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551776/png-absinthe-robette-adult-artView licenseAdoration of the Magi by Studio of Hans Burgkmair, the elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9016548/adoration-the-magi-studio-hans-burgkmair-the-elderFree Image from public domain license