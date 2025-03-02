rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Hagitsubo - A Parody of Shibaraku by Torii Kiyonaga
Save
Edit Image
japancartoonpatternpersonartdrawingadultwoman
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Soga no Goro and Segawa Kikunojo III as Tsukisayo, in the play "Nanakusa Yosooi Soga,"…
The Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Soga no Goro and Segawa Kikunojo III as Tsukisayo, in the play "Nanakusa Yosooi Soga,"…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050825/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actors Matsumoto Koshiro IV as Ukita Sakingo and Sawamura Sojuro III as the ghost of the courtesan Takao, in the play…
The Actors Matsumoto Koshiro IV as Ukita Sakingo and Sawamura Sojuro III as the ghost of the courtesan Takao, in the play…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945339/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Courtesans Senzan, Yasono, and Yasoji of the Chojiya by Torii Kiyonaga
The Courtesans Senzan, Yasono, and Yasoji of the Chojiya by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957498/the-courtesans-senzan-yasono-and-yasoji-the-chojiya-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Courtesan on PaThe Courtesan Toji of the Ogiya with Her Attendants Satoji and Uraji, from the series "Models for…
The Courtesan on PaThe Courtesan Toji of the Ogiya with Her Attendants Satoji and Uraji, from the series "Models for…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956302/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Study in Japan, education photo collage, editable design
Study in Japan, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11904172/study-japan-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
The Actors Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Munesada, Segawa Kikunojo III as the courtesan Sumizome, and Nakamura Nakazo I as…
The Actors Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Munesada, Segawa Kikunojo III as the courtesan Sumizome, and Nakamura Nakazo I as…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046295/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Study in Japan, education photo collage, editable design
Study in Japan, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911445/study-japan-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
The Actors Bando Matakuro IV as Chubei, Osagawa Tsuneyo II as Umegawa, and Nakamura Katsugoro as Magoemon, in the play…
The Actors Bando Matakuro IV as Chubei, Osagawa Tsuneyo II as Umegawa, and Nakamura Katsugoro as Magoemon, in the play…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952072/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Study in Japan, education line art collage, editable design
Study in Japan, education line art collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903202/study-japan-education-line-art-collage-editable-designView license
Scene at the Ishido Mansion (Ishido yakata no dan), from the series "Go Taiheiki Shiraishi Banashi" by Torii Kiyonaga
Scene at the Ishido Mansion (Ishido yakata no dan), from the series "Go Taiheiki Shiraishi Banashi" by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021322/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Japan poster template, editable design
Japan poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798845/japan-poster-template-editable-designView license
An Actors' Boating Party on the Sumida River by Torii Kiyonaga
An Actors' Boating Party on the Sumida River by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957118/actors-boating-party-the-sumida-river-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Pink vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Pink vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481160/png-aesthetic-background-art-nouveauView license
The Actors Nakayama Kojuro VI (Nakamura Nakazo I) as Chidori, Sawamura Sojuro III as Shigemori, and Ichikawa Yaozo III as…
The Actors Nakayama Kojuro VI (Nakamura Nakazo I) as Chidori, Sawamura Sojuro III as Shigemori, and Ichikawa Yaozo III as…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054668/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Yellow vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Yellow vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632548/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-yellow-backgroundView license
A Party Viewing the Moon Across the Sumida River by Torii Kiyonaga
A Party Viewing the Moon Across the Sumida River by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021414/party-viewing-the-moon-across-the-sumida-river-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504286/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Entertainers of Nakazu, from the series "A Collection of Contemporary Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters (Tosei yuri bijin…
Entertainers of Nakazu, from the series "A Collection of Contemporary Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters (Tosei yuri bijin…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946754/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574291/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Fourth Month, from the series "Twelve Months in the South (Minami juni ko)" by Torii Kiyonaga
The Fourth Month, from the series "Twelve Months in the South (Minami juni ko)" by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946290/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564482/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
The Courtesans Nioteru, Namiji, and Omi of the Ogiya by Torii Kiyonaga
The Courtesans Nioteru, Namiji, and Omi of the Ogiya by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949338/the-courtesans-nioteru-namiji-and-omi-the-ogiya-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541956/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Entertainers of the Tachibana, from the series "A Collection of Contemporary Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters (Tosei yuri…
Entertainers of the Tachibana, from the series "A Collection of Contemporary Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters (Tosei yuri…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011096/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538439/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
The Tanabata Festival, from the from the series "Precious Children's Games of the Five Festivals (Kodakara gosetsu asobi)"…
The Tanabata Festival, from the from the series "Precious Children's Games of the Five Festivals (Kodakara gosetsu asobi)"…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956641/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
PNG element study in Japan, education line art collage, editable design
PNG element study in Japan, education line art collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903206/png-element-study-japan-education-line-art-collage-editable-designView license
The Doll Festival, from the series "Precious Children's Games of the Five Festivals (Kodakara gosetsu asobi)" by Torii…
The Doll Festival, from the series "Precious Children's Games of the Five Festivals (Kodakara gosetsu asobi)" by Torii…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954017/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575932/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
Courtesans and Their Child Attendants under Blossoming Cherry Trees by Torii Kiyonaga
Courtesans and Their Child Attendants under Blossoming Cherry Trees by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047310/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531624/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Fourth Month, from the series "Twelve Months in the South (Minami juni ko)" by Torii Kiyonaga
The Fourth Month, from the series "Twelve Months in the South (Minami juni ko)" by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951437/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500201/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Courtesan Takigawa of the Ogiya with Her Attendants Onami and Menami, from the series "Models for Fashion: New Designs…
The Courtesan Takigawa of the Ogiya with Her Attendants Onami and Menami, from the series "Models for Fashion: New Designs…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010691/image-person-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518847/png-adult-architecture-artView license
Two Women Waiting for a Ferry on the Sumida River by Torii Kiyonaga (Publisher)
Two Women Waiting for a Ferry on the Sumida River by Torii Kiyonaga (Publisher)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030965/two-women-waiting-for-ferry-the-sumida-river-torii-kiyonaga-publisherFree Image from public domain license