Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageerospersonartancient greekcupidstatuecraftgreeceStatuette of Eros by Ancient GreekOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 960 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1686 x 2108 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable funky Greek statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15368354/editable-funky-greek-statue-design-element-setView licenseStatuette of Eros by Ancient Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8960376/statuette-eros-ancient-greekFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage notepaper desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11515987/editable-vintage-notepaper-desktop-wallpaperView licenseStatuette of Eros by Ancient Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8961695/statuette-eros-ancient-greekFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Greece story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9348247/ancient-greece-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseStatuette of Eros by Ancient Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8960327/statuette-eros-ancient-greekFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Greece Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9348211/ancient-greece-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseHead of a Child by Ancient Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8961074/head-child-ancient-greekFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Greece blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9348234/ancient-greece-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseDraped Torso of a Woman by Ancient Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8959396/draped-torso-woman-ancient-greekFree Image from public domain licenseTravel packages, editable flyer templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888649/travel-packages-editable-flyer-templateView licenseStatuette of a Siren by Ancient Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958069/statuette-siren-ancient-greekFree Image from public domain licenseGreece holiday story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9348249/greece-holiday-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseHead of a Man by Ancient Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8959346/head-man-ancient-greekFree Image from public domain licenseGreece holiday Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9348217/greece-holiday-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseHead of a Woman by Ancient Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8959411/head-woman-ancient-greekFree Image from public domain licenseGreece holiday blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9348236/greece-holiday-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseSeated Child Holding Grapes by Ancient Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8959410/seated-child-holding-grapes-ancient-greekFree Image from public domain licenseTravel packages Facebook story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888621/travel-packages-facebook-story-template-editable-textView licenseFigurine of a Female by Ancient Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8960830/figurine-female-ancient-greekFree Image from public domain licensePhilosophy class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10163023/philosophy-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHead of a Woman by Ancient Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8959370/head-woman-ancient-greekFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791843/greek-god-statue-editable-mockup-elementView licenseHead of a Man by Ancient Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8959386/head-man-ancient-greekFree Image from public domain licenseHistory podcast instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444747/history-podcast-instagram-post-templateView licenseHead of a Youth by Ancient Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8959339/head-youth-ancient-greekFree Image from public domain licenseTravel packages poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888657/travel-packages-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseHead of a Woman by Ancient Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8959355/head-woman-ancient-greekFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Greek Museum Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11739541/ancient-greek-museum-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHead of a Woman by Ancient Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8959383/head-woman-ancient-greekFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage notepaper iPhone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516257/editable-vintage-notepaper-iphone-wallpaperView licenseHead of a Woman by Ancient Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8959335/head-woman-ancient-greekFree Image from public domain licenseTravel packages Twitter ad template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888636/travel-packages-twitter-template-customizable-designView licenseLeft Leg Broken Off Above Knee Cap by Ancient Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8959387/left-leg-broken-off-above-knee-cap-ancient-greekFree Image from public domain licenseEditable notepaper frame desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516983/editable-notepaper-frame-desktop-wallpaperView licenseTorso of a Nude Woman by Ancient Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8961095/torso-nude-woman-ancient-greekFree Image from public domain licenseRetro monochrome collage with surreal elements, eyes, and statues editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22197496/image-arrow-background-heartView licenseFragment of a Child by Ancient Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8959330/fragment-child-ancient-greekFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage framed notepaper backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516008/editable-vintage-framed-notepaper-backgroundView licenseFigurine of a Man or Child by Ancient Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8959326/figurine-man-child-ancient-greekFree Image from public domain license