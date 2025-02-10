Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese ghostjapan engravedcartoonpaperbookpersonartmanThe Actors Segawa Kikunojo III as the ghost of Yatsuhashi, Sawamura Sojuro III as Soga no Juro, and Ichikawa Danjuro V as the ghost of Seigen, in the play "Sono Omokage Matsu ni Sakura," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the first month, 1783 by Torii KiyonagaOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 835 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1686 x 2422 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSumo warriors poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443228/sumo-warriors-poster-templateView licenseThe Actors Ichikawa Komazo I (L) and Nakamura Matsue I (R) by Torii Kiyomitsu 