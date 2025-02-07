Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese foxjapan godgodjapan shrinetaiko drumdancing foxcartoonfoxsThe Dancing FoxOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 901 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1686 x 2245 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarThe Yōmei Gate at Nikkō editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Hiroaki Takahashihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22180797/image-art-japanese-vintageView licenseParody of the Story of Narukami by Komatsuken Kiyomitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019951/parody-the-story-narukami-komatsuken-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain licenseTravel to Japan blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11965310/travel-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Sixth Month (Kazemachizuki), from the series "Fashionable Monthly Visits to Sacred Places in the Four Seasons (Furyu…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019671/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKyoto poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11965201/kyoto-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Dance of the Shrine Maidens Ohatsu and Onami by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011241/the-dance-the-shrine-maidens-ohatsu-and-onami-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953314/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseInari Bridge and Minato Shrine, Teppōzu. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656253/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11586613/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actors Ichimura Uzaemon IX as a Male Fox Disguised as the Sake Seller Iseya (left) and Nakamura Tomijuro I as a Female…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947395/image-cartoon-fox-personFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11965307/authentic-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Seven Gods of Good Fortune by Katsushika Hokusaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951017/the-seven-gods-good-fortune-katsushika-hokusaiFree Image from public domain licenseVisit japan Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926763/visit-japan-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe First Childbirth (Uizan), the seventh sheet of the series "Marriage in Brocade Prints, the Carriage of the Virtuous…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020370/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9338013/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOji Inari Shrine (Oji Inari no yashiro), from the series “One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho Edo hyakkei)” by Utagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952440/image-person-tree-skyFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11692572/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVisiting Oji Inari Shrine by Katsushika Hokusaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011828/visiting-oji-inari-shrine-katsushika-hokusaiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11794345/japanese-travel-agency-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseOuchiyama, from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan tsugi)" by Katsushika Hokusaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019545/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseVisit japan Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11929563/visit-japan-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Ceremonial Sake (Konrei sakazuki), the fourth sheet of the series "Marriage in Brocade Prints, the Carriage of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020622/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9767240/japan-culture-expo-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseThe Second Month (Ni gatsu), from the series "Fashionable Twelve Months (Furyu junikagetsu)" by Utagawa Toyokuni Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954434/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman element, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7738330/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-element-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseInari Shrine at Oji (Oji Inari no yashiro) From the Series One Hundred Famous views of Edo by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064968/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7941677/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Sixth Month (Kazemachizuki), from the series "Fashionable Monthly Visits to Sacred Places in the Four Seasons (Furyu…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954988/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11586616/japan-culture-expo-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseReturning Sails of the Towel Rack (Tenugui-kake no kihan), from the series "Eight Views of the Parlor (Zashiki hakkei)" by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945619/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7750112/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseJapanese tsuri-daiko and taiko (drum)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649897/japanese-tsuri-daiko-and-taiko-drumFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440528/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseA monk wearing mask(?) with horns, sitting on the ground, beating a drumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649940/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11586591/japan-culture-expo-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDutchman and Child Viewing the Benten Shrine at Shinobazu Pondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10234794/dutchman-and-child-viewing-the-benten-shrine-shinobazu-pondFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345812/authentic-japan-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Twelfth Month (Goku getsu), from the series "Fashionable Twelve Months (Furyu junikagetsu)" by Utagawa Toyokuni Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953123/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFind your zen Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516679/find-your-zen-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoman Washing Her Hands before Entering a Shrine by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020453/woman-washing-her-hands-before-entering-shrine-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license