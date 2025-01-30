Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanesekyotocartoonpersonartjapanese artpostage stampdrawingVisitor from Yase in Kyoto (Kyoto Yase no marebito), section of a sheet from the series "Pictures of the Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido Road (Tokaido gojusan tsugi zue)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1004 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1686 x 2016 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPostage stamp editable mockup element, stationeryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12852408/postage-stamp-editable-mockup-element-stationeryView licenseKameyama, section of sheet no. 13 from the series "Pictures of the Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021261/image-person-book-patternFree Image from public domain licenseFlat lay flyer png mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14353037/flat-lay-flyer-png-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseYui, section of a sheet from the series "Pictures of the Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido Road (Tokaido gojusan tsugi…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045093/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage lady in mirror collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548525/aesthetic-vintage-lady-mirror-collage-elementView licenseFuji Marsh in Yoshiwara (Fujinuma, Yoshiwara), section of sheet no. 4 from the series "Pictures of the Fifty-three Stations…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957851/image-cartoon-person-birdFree Image from public domain licenseFlower lady ephemera sticker, customizable design elementshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064824/flower-lady-ephemera-sticker-customizable-design-elementsView licenseShono: Shiratori Mound (Shono, Shiratorizuka), section of sheet no. 12 from the series "Cutouts of the Fifty-three Stations…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052166/image-cartoon-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseFairy in the forest poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18326233/fairy-the-forest-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseEnjoying the Evening Cool on the Riverbed at Shijo in Kyoto (Kyo Shijogawara yusuzumi), section of sheet no. 14 from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955498/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese women sitting png sticker, open envelope collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207058/japanese-women-sitting-png-sticker-open-envelope-collage-art-editable-designView licenseMiya: Kagekiyo Visiting the Kannon Temple (Miya, Kagekiyo Kannon mode), section of sheet no. 12 from the series "Pictures of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955643/image-cartoon-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseTravel lady png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703662/travel-lady-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChiryu: The Old Story of the Irises at Yatsuhashi Bridge (Yatsuhashi no kakitsubata no koji), section of sheet no. 12 from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952180/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseThe story behind color poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611724/the-story-behind-color-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseHakone, section of sheet no. 3 from the series "Cutouts of the Fifty-three Stations (Gojusan tsugi harimaze)" by Utagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954210/image-paper-cartoon-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage postage stamp element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991732/vintage-postage-stamp-element-editable-design-setView licenseFuchu, section of sheet no. 5 from the series "Cutouts of the Fifty-three Stations (Gojusan tsugi harimaze)" by Utagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955315/image-paper-cartoon-plantFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese women background, vintage envelope collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9214239/japanese-women-background-vintage-envelope-collage-editable-designView licenseNarumi, section of sheet no. 12 from the series "Pictures of the Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan tsugi…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955834/image-cartoon-bird-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese women background, vintage envelope collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9214264/japanese-women-background-vintage-envelope-collage-editable-designView licenseEjiri, Fuchu, Mariko, and Okabe, no. 6 from the series "Pictures of the Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956036/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Gustav Klimpt postage stamp remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728431/editable-gustav-klimpt-postage-stamp-remix-setView licenseOkitsu, section of sheet no. 5 from the series "Cutouts of the Fifty-three Stations (Gojusan tsugi harimaze)" by Utagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954964/image-cartoon-airplane-bookFree Image from public domain licenseLetters blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667881/letters-blog-banner-templateView licenseKameyama, section of sheet no. 12 from the series "Cutouts of the Fifty-three Stations (Gojusan tsugi harimaze)" by Utagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955689/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage postage stamp element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991733/vintage-postage-stamp-element-editable-design-setView licenseSeki: Portrait of Ikkyu (Seki, Ikkyu Osho shozo), section of sheet no. 12 from the series "Cutouts of the Fifty-three…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050288/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman element, editable postage stamp designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903237/vintage-japanese-woman-element-editable-postage-stamp-designView licenseShono: Shiratori Mound (Shono, Shiratorizuka), section of sheet no. 12 from the series "Cutouts of the Fifty-three Stations…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054263/image-cartoon-frame-skyFree Image from public domain licenseRetro stamp collage elements, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16496140/retro-stamp-collage-elements-editable-element-setView licenseNichomachi in Fuchu, section of sheet no. 6 from the series "Pictures of the Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955666/image-person-art-clothingFree Image from public domain licenseMatcha powder label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777701/matcha-powder-label-templateView licenseToyo River at Yoshida (Yoshida, Toyokawa), section of a sheet from the series "Cutouts of the Fifty-three Stations (Gojusan…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055039/image-cartoon-sky-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruits postage stamp element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000908/vintage-fruits-postage-stamp-element-set-editable-designView licenseHill at Fujikawa (Fujikawa sakamichi), section of sheet no. 10 from the series "Cutouts of the Fifty-three Stations (Gojusan…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955165/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEurope trip blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667883/europe-trip-blog-banner-templateView licenseOkabe: View of Mount Utsu (Okabe, Utsunoyama no zu), from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946875/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's postage stamp, editable famous artwork set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123084/van-goghs-postage-stamp-editable-famous-artwork-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHodogaya, from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan tsugi)," also known as the Tokaido with Poem…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039234/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain license