rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Beauties Under a Maple Tree, from the series "A Collection of Contemporary Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters (Tosei yuri…
Save
Edit Image
bookcontemporary artjapan paintingjapanese maplecartoontreepersonart
Japan festival Facebook post template
Japan festival Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824422/japan-festival-facebook-post-templateView license
Beauties Under a Maple Tree, from the series "A Collection of Contemporary Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters (Tosei yuri…
Beauties Under a Maple Tree, from the series "A Collection of Contemporary Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters (Tosei yuri…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946402/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Beauties Under a Maple Tree, from the series "A Collection of Contemporary Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters (Tosei yuri…
Beauties Under a Maple Tree, from the series "A Collection of Contemporary Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters (Tosei yuri…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045455/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Entertainers of the Tachibana, from the series "A Collection of Contemporary Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters (Tosei yuri…
Entertainers of the Tachibana, from the series "A Collection of Contemporary Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters (Tosei yuri…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011096/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Hanami festival Instagram post template
Hanami festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460102/hanami-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
Mosquito Net, from the series "A Collection of Contemporary Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters (Tosei yuri bijin awase)" by…
Mosquito Net, from the series "A Collection of Contemporary Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters (Tosei yuri bijin awase)" by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952248/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Learning Japanese book cover template
Learning Japanese book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446346/learning-japanese-book-cover-templateView license
Entertainers of Nakazu, from the series "A Collection of Contemporary Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters (Tosei yuri bijin…
Entertainers of Nakazu, from the series "A Collection of Contemporary Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters (Tosei yuri bijin…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946754/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Spring Outing, from the series "A Collection of Contemporary Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters (Tosei yuri bijin awase)" by…
Spring Outing, from the series "A Collection of Contemporary Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters (Tosei yuri bijin awase)" by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952093/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Sumo warriors poster template
Sumo warriors poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443228/sumo-warriors-poster-templateView license
Entertainers of Tachibana (Kitchugi), from the series "A Collection of Contemporary Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters (Tosei…
Entertainers of Tachibana (Kitchugi), from the series "A Collection of Contemporary Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters (Tosei…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952128/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Autumn in Japan editable poster template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshin
Autumn in Japan editable poster template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22158276/png-plant-artView license
Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro bijin awase): Kisegawa of the Matsubaya with Attendants Onami and Menami by…
Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro bijin awase): Kisegawa of the Matsubaya with Attendants Onami and Menami by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039645/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival Instagram post template
Japan festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517116/japan-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
Out for a Walk, from the series "A Collection of Contemporary Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters (Tosei yuri bijin awase)" by…
Out for a Walk, from the series "A Collection of Contemporary Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters (Tosei yuri bijin awase)" by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955802/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Book cover editable mockup, packaging
Book cover editable mockup, packaging
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12638831/book-cover-editable-mockup-packagingView license
Cooling off at Nakasu (Nakasu no suzumi), from the series "A Collection of Contemporary Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters…
Cooling off at Nakasu (Nakasu no suzumi), from the series "A Collection of Contemporary Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019592/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Japan fall leaves poster template, editable text and design
Japan fall leaves poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11796266/japan-fall-leaves-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Courtesans of the Matsubaya, from the book "Mirror of Beautiful Women of the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro bijin awase sugata…
Courtesans of the Matsubaya, from the book "Mirror of Beautiful Women of the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro bijin awase sugata…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954280/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Martial arts studio poster template
Martial arts studio poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443232/martial-arts-studio-poster-templateView license
Four courtesans of various houses, from the book "Mirror of Beautiful Women of the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro bijin awase…
Four courtesans of various houses, from the book "Mirror of Beautiful Women of the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro bijin awase…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953914/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Autumn is coming editable Facebook post template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshin
Autumn is coming editable Facebook post template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22956689/png-leaf-plantView license
Five Courtesans of Various Houses, from the book "Mirror of Beautiful Women of the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro bijin awase…
Five Courtesans of Various Houses, from the book "Mirror of Beautiful Women of the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro bijin awase…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953446/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Japan poster template, editable design
Japan poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798845/japan-poster-template-editable-designView license
The Actor Ichikawa Danzo IV as Soga no Goro Tokimune in the Play Chigo Suzuri Aoyagi Soga, Performed at the Nakamura Theater…
The Actor Ichikawa Danzo IV as Soga no Goro Tokimune in the Play Chigo Suzuri Aoyagi Soga, Performed at the Nakamura Theater…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945781/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ono no Komachi, from A Set of Three Beauties (Bijin sanpukutsui) by Nishimura Shigenobu
Ono no Komachi, from A Set of Three Beauties (Bijin sanpukutsui) by Nishimura Shigenobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950453/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
The actor Ichikawa Danjuro VIII as Mashiba Hisatsugu by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
The actor Ichikawa Danjuro VIII as Mashiba Hisatsugu by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021506/image-cartoon-person-birdFree Image from public domain license
Japan fall leaves Instagram post template, editable text
Japan fall leaves Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683035/japan-fall-leaves-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Beauties Parodying the Seven Sages - A Selection of Younger Courtesans (Shichi kenjin yatsushi bijin shinzo zoroe): Momiji…
Beauties Parodying the Seven Sages - A Selection of Younger Courtesans (Shichi kenjin yatsushi bijin shinzo zoroe): Momiji…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039383/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Cherry blossom season Instagram post template
Cherry blossom season Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460690/cherry-blossom-season-instagram-post-templateView license
Courtesans of the Matsubaya, from the book "Mirror of Beautiful Women of the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro bijin awase sugata…
Courtesans of the Matsubaya, from the book "Mirror of Beautiful Women of the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro bijin awase sugata…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954787/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Admiring the wisteria at Kameido Shrine by Torii Kiyonaga
Admiring the wisteria at Kameido Shrine by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955275/admiring-the-wisteria-kameido-shrine-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Hanami festival Instagram post template
Hanami festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460423/hanami-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
Courtesans of the Wakanaya, from the book "Mirror of Beautiful Women of the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro bijin awase sugata…
Courtesans of the Wakanaya, from the book "Mirror of Beautiful Women of the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro bijin awase sugata…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954114/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain license