https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055864Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextColorful world map collage element psd, vintage artwork by Wilhelm Ebel, remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 9055864View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3119 x 1755 px | 300 dpi | 50.01 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3119 x 1755 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Colorful world map collage element psd, vintage artwork by Wilhelm Ebel, remixed by rawpixelMore