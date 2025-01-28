Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageapsarasouth asia sculpturepersonartcraftstatuearchitecturehistoryCelestial Beauty (Apsara)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1686 x 2997 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarIndia Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486784/india-instagram-post-templateView licenseMother Goddess Brahmani Seated in Royal Ease (Lalitasana) with Attendantshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956380/mother-goddess-brahmani-seated-royal-ease-lalitasana-with-attendantsFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12823308/indian-art-culture-poster-templateView licenseDancing Mother Goddess Kaumari with Peacockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956384/dancing-mother-goddess-kaumari-with-peacockFree Image from public domain licenseIndia Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486814/india-instagram-post-templateView licenseGoddess Durga Slaying the Buffalo Demon (Mahishasuramardini)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945729/goddess-durga-slaying-the-buffalo-demon-mahishasuramardiniFree Image from public domain licenseInner peace poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503452/inner-peace-poster-templateView licenseGod Shiva Seated in Loving Embrace with Goddess Uma on the Bull Nandihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944680/god-shiva-seated-loving-embrace-with-goddess-uma-the-bull-nandiFree Image from public domain licenseMeditation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503816/meditation-poster-templateView licenseTen-Armed Goddess Durga, Seated on a Double Lion Thronehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956675/ten-armed-goddess-durga-seated-double-lion-throneFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667639/ancient-architecture-poster-templateView licenseGod Harihara (Half-Vishnu, Half-Shiva)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956979/god-harihara-half-vishnu-half-shivaFree Image from public domain licenseSongkran festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13140354/songkran-festival-poster-templateView licenseMan-Lion Incarnation of God Vishnu (Narasimha) Disemboweling King Hiranykashipuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042570/man-lion-incarnation-god-vishnu-narasimha-disemboweling-king-hiranykashipuFree Image from public domain licenseHindu deities Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9456021/hindu-deities-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseCelestial Beauty (Apsara)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945940/celestial-beauty-apsaraFree Image from public domain licenseCultural festival indian culture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437173/cultural-festival-indian-culture-poster-templateView licenseDancing Mother Goddess Brahmanihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956353/dancing-mother-goddess-brahmaniFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11031891/greek-goddess-statue-editable-mockupView licenseHanuman, the Monkey Godhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945578/hanuman-the-monkey-godFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685743/buddhism-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseWorld Savior (Tirthankara) Parshvanatha Seated in Meditation with Serpent Hoodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010732/world-savior-tirthankara-parshvanatha-seated-meditation-with-serpent-hoodFree Image from public domain licenseFolded Paper Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12517003/folded-paper-effectView licenseEmblem of the God Shiva with One Face (Ekamukhalinga)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054884/emblem-the-god-shiva-with-one-face-ekamukhalingaFree Image from public domain licenseAdventure travel poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899086/adventure-travel-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDancing Ganeshahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491525/dancing-ganeshaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740186/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSavitri Triumphs over Yama, the God of Deathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957977/savitri-triumphs-over-yama-the-god-deathFree Image from public domain licenseVintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740199/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFirst Jaina Tirthankara Rishabhanatha Standing in Meditation (Kayotsarga)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956318/first-jaina-tirthankara-rishabhanatha-standing-meditation-kayotsargaFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791843/greek-god-statue-editable-mockup-elementView licenseBust of Crowned God Vishnuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956336/bust-crowned-god-vishnuFree Image from public domain licenseBible quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685785/bible-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseTwenty-Armed Dancing God Ganesha, Remover of Obstacleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944545/twenty-armed-dancing-god-ganesha-remover-obstaclesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage border desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517187/editable-vintage-border-desktop-wallpaperView licensePillar Fragment with Gods Shiva and Ganesha and Goddesses Parvati and Durgahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050533/pillar-fragment-with-gods-shiva-and-ganesha-and-goddesses-parvati-and-durgaFree Image from public domain licenseAsia travel agency Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452197/asia-travel-agency-instagram-post-templateView licenseGoddess Durga Slaying the Buffalo Demon (Mahishasuramardini)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946031/goddess-durga-slaying-the-buffalo-demon-mahishasuramardiniFree Image from public domain licenseSelf-love Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552466/self-love-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDancing Mother Goddess Varahi with Mace and Bullhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021621/dancing-mother-goddess-varahi-with-mace-and-bullFree Image from public domain license