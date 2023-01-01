https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056471Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWater lily pond background. Claude Monet artwork, remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 9056471View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2908 x 1939 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2908 x 1939 px | 300 dpi | 32.3 MBWater lily pond background. Claude Monet artwork, remixed by rawpixel.More