https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056837Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGolden horse, vintage animal collage element byJoseph Goldberg psd, remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 9056837View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3764 x 2118 px | 300 dpi | 65.44 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1969 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3764 x 2118 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Golden horse, vintage animal collage element byJoseph Goldberg psd, remixed by rawpixelMore