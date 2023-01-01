https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057099Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGreen fish png sticker, vintage animal illustration on transparent background, remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 9057099View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 600 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 750 pxBest Quality PNG 3814 x 1908 pxCompatible with :Green fish png sticker, vintage animal illustration on transparent background, remixed by rawpixelMore