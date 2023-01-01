https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057823Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEdgar Degas' png The Riders sticker, vintage horse illustration, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 9057823View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 pxBest Quality PNG 3248 x 2166 pxCompatible with :Edgar Degas' png The Riders sticker, vintage horse illustration, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelMore