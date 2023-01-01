https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058612Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVan Gogh's png The Starry Night's crescent moon sticker, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 9058612View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 675 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 844 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 2250 pxCompatible with :Van Gogh's png The Starry Night's crescent moon sticker, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelMore