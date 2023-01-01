https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060267Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGustav Klimt's png Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage sticker, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 9060267View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 857 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1072 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2143 x 3000 pxCompatible with :Gustav Klimt's png Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage sticker, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelMore