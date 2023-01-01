https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060438Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic cloud png brush stroke sticker, transparent background. Claude Monet artwork, remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 9060438View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 801 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1001 pxBest Quality PNG 1653 x 1103 pxCompatible with :Aesthetic cloud png brush stroke sticker, transparent background. Claude Monet artwork, remixed by rawpixel.More