Postage stamp png Gustav Klimt's Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage sticker, transparent background, remixed by rawpixel More Premium ID : 9061093 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PNG Small PNG 1200 x 1200 px

Medium PNG 1500 x 1500 px

Best Quality PNG 4000 x 4000 px