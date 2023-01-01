https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062544Edit RemixSaveSaveCustom TextHenri Rousseau's postage stamps, famous painting collage element set psd, remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 9062544View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 6000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 191.07 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Henri Rousseau's postage stamps, famous painting collage element set psd, remixed by rawpixelMore