https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063014Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBrush stroke png Gustav Klimt's Fulfillment patterned sticker, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 9063014View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 960 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1200 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2560 x 3200 pxCompatible with :Brush stroke png Gustav Klimt's Fulfillment patterned sticker, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelMore