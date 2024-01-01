rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063699
Fragmentary base of a bowl with with abstracted all-over design
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Fragmentary base of a bowl with with abstracted all-over design

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9063699

View CC0 License

Fragmentary base of a bowl with with abstracted all-over design

More