rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063715
The Pantaloon from Shakespeare's "Seven Ages" of Man
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Pantaloon from Shakespeare's "Seven Ages" of Man

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9063715

View CC0 License

The Pantaloon from Shakespeare's "Seven Ages" of Man

More