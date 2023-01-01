https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063951Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage stamp png, flapper jazz fashion illustration, transparent background , remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 9063951View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 857 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1072 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2856 x 3998 pxCompatible with :Vintage stamp png, flapper jazz fashion illustration, transparent background , remixed by rawpixelMore