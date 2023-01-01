rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064030
Png Madame L&eacute;on Clapisson washi tape sticker, Pierre-Auguste Renoir's artwork, transparent background, remixed by…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Png Madame Léon Clapisson washi tape sticker, Pierre-Auguste Renoir's artwork, transparent background, remixed by rawpixel

More
Premium
ID : 
9064030

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Png Madame Léon Clapisson washi tape sticker, Pierre-Auguste Renoir's artwork, transparent background, remixed by rawpixel

More