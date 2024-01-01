https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064083Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHearst School for Girls: The Elevation of the Main Building, Whitney Warren Jr.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9064083View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 307 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 896 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6996 x 1791 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6996 x 1791 px | 300 dpi | 19.64 MBFree DownloadHearst School for Girls: The Elevation of the Main Building, Whitney Warren Jr.More