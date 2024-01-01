rawpixel
Clubhouse and Golf Club, Newport, Rhode Island by Whitney Warren Jr., American, 1864–1943
Clubhouse and Golf Club, Newport, Rhode Island by Whitney Warren Jr., American, 1864–1943

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Clubhouse and Golf Club, Newport, Rhode Island by Whitney Warren Jr., American, 1864–1943

