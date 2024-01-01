https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064086Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextClubhouse and Golf Club, Newport, Rhode Island by Whitney Warren Jr., American, 1864–1943Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9064086View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 917 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2674 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6324 x 4832 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6324 x 4832 px | 300 dpi | 38.91 MBFree DownloadClubhouse and Golf Club, Newport, Rhode Island by Whitney Warren Jr., American, 1864–1943More