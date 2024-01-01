https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064117Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesigns for CommodesOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9064117View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 806 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2352 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6434 x 4324 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 806 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 6434 x 4324 px | 300 dpi | 40.59 MBFree DownloadDesigns for CommodesMore