https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Minakuchi: Famous Pine Trees at the Foot of Mount Hiramatsu (Minakuchi, meisho Hiramatsu yama no fumoto) from the series 53 Stations of Tokaido by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9064139

View CC0 License

