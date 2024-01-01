rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064174
Trophy composed of musical instruments by Izabel M. Coles
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Trophy composed of musical instruments by Izabel M. Coles

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9064174

View CC0 License

Trophy composed of musical instruments by Izabel M. Coles

More