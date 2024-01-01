https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064180Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for a Stained Glass Window by Izabel M. ColesOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9064180View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 474 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1383 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2767 x 7004 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2767 x 7004 px | 300 dpi | 55.48 MBFree DownloadDesign for a Stained Glass Window by Izabel M. ColesMore