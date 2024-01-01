https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064229Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPanel of Arabesques for the Hôtel de Salm, ParisOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9064229View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 345 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1006 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 1991 x 6928 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1991 x 6928 px | 300 dpi | 61.78 MBFree DownloadPanel of Arabesques for the Hôtel de Salm, ParisMore