https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064306
Study for the left maenad, “Vintage Festival,” Mendelssohn Glee Club, New York, NY
Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9064306

View CC0 License

