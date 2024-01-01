rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064318
Elevation and Plan for a Staircase Model in the English Style by Fran&ccedil;oise Gillet
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Elevation and Plan for a Staircase Model in the English Style by Françoise Gillet

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9064318

View CC0 License

Elevation and Plan for a Staircase Model in the English Style by Françoise Gillet

More