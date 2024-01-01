rawpixel
Design for a Frieze Decoration with Ermine and Monogram of Anne of Brittany (recto); Design for a Wall Decoration with Coat of Arms of Anne of Brittany (verso) by Eugène Emmanuel Viollet-le-Duc

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9064396

View CC0 License

Design for a Frieze Decoration with Ermine and Monogram of Anne of Brittany (recto); Design for a Wall Decoration with Coat of Arms of Anne of Brittany (verso) by Eugène Emmanuel Viollet-le-Duc

