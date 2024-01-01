https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064455Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Entrance to the Mausoleums In Sultan Khusero's Garden, Near Allahabad, from "Oriental Scenery: Twenty Four Views in Hindoostan" by Thomas Daniell, British, 1749 - 1840Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9064455View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 876 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1999 x 1460 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Entrance to the Mausoleums In Sultan Khusero's Garden, Near Allahabad, from "Oriental Scenery: Twenty Four Views in Hindoostan" by Thomas Daniell, British, 1749 - 1840More