rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064455
The Entrance to the Mausoleums In Sultan Khusero's Garden, Near Allahabad, from "Oriental Scenery: Twenty Four Views in…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Entrance to the Mausoleums In Sultan Khusero's Garden, Near Allahabad, from "Oriental Scenery: Twenty Four Views in Hindoostan" by Thomas Daniell, British, 1749 - 1840

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9064455

View CC0 License

The Entrance to the Mausoleums In Sultan Khusero's Garden, Near Allahabad, from "Oriental Scenery: Twenty Four Views in Hindoostan" by Thomas Daniell, British, 1749 - 1840

More