https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064521Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextS.E. View of the Fakeers Rock In The River Ganges, Near Sultaungunge, from "Oriental Scenery: Twenty Four Views in Hindoostan" by Thomas Daniell, British, 1749 - 1840Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9064521View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 901 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2000 x 1502 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadS.E. View of the Fakeers Rock In The River Ganges, Near Sultaungunge, from "Oriental Scenery: Twenty Four Views in Hindoostan" by Thomas Daniell, British, 1749 - 1840More