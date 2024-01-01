rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064610
Ruins at the Antient City of Gour, Formerly on the Banks of the River Ganges, from "Oriental Scenery: Twenty Four Views in Hindoostan" by Thomas Daniell, British, 1749 - 1840

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9064610

View CC0 License

