https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064635Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextReel-to-reel tape recorder and reels used by sound engineer Russell Williams IIOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9064635View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1131 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3300 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4399 x 4666 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4399 x 4666 px | 300 dpi | 58.75 MBFree DownloadReel-to-reel tape recorder and reels used by sound engineer Russell Williams IIMore