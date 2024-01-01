rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064635
Reel-to-reel tape recorder and reels used by sound engineer Russell Williams II
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Reel-to-reel tape recorder and reels used by sound engineer Russell Williams II

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9064635

View CC0 License

Reel-to-reel tape recorder and reels used by sound engineer Russell Williams II

More