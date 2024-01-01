https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064681Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman with a Baby Praying Before the Cross Marking the Place Where Her Husband was Killed by Bartolomeo Pinelli, Roman, 1781 - 1835Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9064681View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 895 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2000 x 1491 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadWoman with a Baby Praying Before the Cross Marking the Place Where Her Husband was Killed by Bartolomeo Pinelli, Roman, 1781 - 1835More