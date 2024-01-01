rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064681
Woman with a Baby Praying Before the Cross Marking the Place Where Her Husband was Killed by Bartolomeo Pinelli, Roman, 1781 - 1835

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9064681

View CC0 License

