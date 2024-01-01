rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064682
Study for "Portrait of Mrs. James Robb and her Three Children," Ogden Museum of Southern Art, New Orleans, LA by Thomas Sully
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Study for "Portrait of Mrs. James Robb and her Three Children," Ogden Museum of Southern Art, New Orleans, LA by Thomas Sully

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9064682

View CC0 License

Study for "Portrait of Mrs. James Robb and her Three Children," Ogden Museum of Southern Art, New Orleans, LA by Thomas Sully

More