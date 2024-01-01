https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064709Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMattel View-Master owned by Michael HolmanOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9064709View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1033 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3013 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4287 x 3691 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4287 x 3691 px | 300 dpi | 45.31 MBFree DownloadMattel View-Master owned by Michael HolmanMore