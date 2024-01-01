rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064714
Placard calling for an end to police terror used at protests in Washington, DC
Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9064714

View CC0 License

