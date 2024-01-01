https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064714Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPlacard calling for an end to police terror used at protests in Washington, DCOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9064714View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 466 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1358 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6048 x 15584 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6048 x 15584 px | 300 dpi | 539.34 MBFree DownloadPlacard calling for an end to police terror used at protests in Washington, DCMore