British Institution, Pall Mall, from "Ackermann's Repository", Print Maker Thomas Rowlandson, British, 1756–1827 and Augustus Charles Pugin, French, active Great Britain, ca. 1762–1832

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
9064737

View CC0 License

