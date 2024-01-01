rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064768
Stage Design, A Queen's Apartment from the ballet "Il Conte d'Essex" by Gaetano Gioja, first performed at La Scala in 1818 by Romolo Achille Liverani

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
9064768

View CC0 License

