https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064786Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGeorge McClellan and Family by Tholey Lithography CompanyOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9064786View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1026 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2994 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7472 x 6391 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7472 x 6391 px | 300 dpi | 273.28 MBFree DownloadGeorge McClellan and Family by Tholey Lithography CompanyMore