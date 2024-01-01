rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064855
Pocketwatch inscribed to William Lloyd Garrison from George Thompson
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Pocketwatch inscribed to William Lloyd Garrison from George Thompson

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9064855

View CC0 License

Pocketwatch inscribed to William Lloyd Garrison from George Thompson

More