https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064856Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFramed panoramic photograph of 183d Brigade of the 92d Infantry Division, Duce & McClymondsOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9064856View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 279 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 815 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 11400 x 2655 px | 300 dpiTIFF 11400 x 2655 px | 300 dpi | 173.21 MBFree DownloadFramed panoramic photograph of 183d Brigade of the 92d Infantry Division, Duce & McClymondsMore