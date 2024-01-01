rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064859
Ishibe: Guests at the Inn (Ishibe, ryosha tomarikyaku) from the Series 53 Stations of the Tokaido by Utagawa Hiroshige
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Ishibe: Guests at the Inn (Ishibe, ryosha tomarikyaku) from the Series 53 Stations of the Tokaido by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9064859

View CC0 License

Ishibe: Guests at the Inn (Ishibe, ryosha tomarikyaku) from the Series 53 Stations of the Tokaido by Utagawa Hiroshige

More