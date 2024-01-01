https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064859Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIshibe: Guests at the Inn (Ishibe, ryosha tomarikyaku) from the Series 53 Stations of the Tokaido by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9064859View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 811 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1351 x 2000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadIshibe: Guests at the Inn (Ishibe, ryosha tomarikyaku) from the Series 53 Stations of the Tokaido by Utagawa HiroshigeMore