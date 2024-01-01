rawpixel
Fuchu: The Second Block of the Miroku Quarter near the Abe River, no. 20 from the series Collection of Illustrations of…
Fuchu: The Second Block of the Miroku Quarter near the Abe River, no. 20 from the series Collection of Illustrations of Famous Places near the Fifty-Three Stations Along the Tokaido by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

View CC0 License

