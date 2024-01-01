https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064940Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFuchu: The Second Block of the Miroku Quarter near the Abe River, no. 20 from the series Collection of Illustrations of Famous Places near the Fifty-Three Stations Along the Tokaido by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9064940View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1333 x 2000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFuchu: The Second Block of the Miroku Quarter near the Abe River, no. 20 from the series Collection of Illustrations of Famous Places near the Fifty-Three Stations Along the Tokaido by Utagawa HiroshigeMore