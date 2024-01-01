https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064960Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for Carriage from the Coronation of Louis XVI, June 11th, 1775 by Jean Louis PrieurOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9064960View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 934 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2000 x 1556 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for Carriage from the Coronation of Louis XVI, June 11th, 1775 by Jean Louis PrieurMore