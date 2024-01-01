https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065079Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for Rose Window, St. John the Baptist, Brooklyn, NYOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9065079View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 927 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2704 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6276 x 4848 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6276 x 4848 px | 300 dpi | 50.22 MBFree DownloadDesign for Rose Window, St. John the Baptist, Brooklyn, NYMore