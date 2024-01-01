rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065079
Design for Rose Window, St. John the Baptist, Brooklyn, NY
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Design for Rose Window, St. John the Baptist, Brooklyn, NY

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9065079

View CC0 License

Design for Rose Window, St. John the Baptist, Brooklyn, NY

More